Sidney Powell Attacks Dominion's 'Incoherent' $1.3B Suit

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge Monday to toss Dominion Voting Systems Corp.'s "incoherent" $1.3 billion defamation suit against her, arguing her allegations that Dominion rigged the presidential election are protected speech and that "no reasonable person" would take her claims as statements of fact. Attorney Sidney Powell is seeking dismissal of a defamation suit filed against her by Dominion Voting Systems Corp. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) In response to allegations that she falsely claimed Dominion rigged the election against former President Donald Trump, Powell argued those statements are protected by the First Amendment as they relate to...

