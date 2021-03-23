Ex-Citgo Official Cops To Role In PDVSA Bribery Scheme

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A former Citgo Petroleum Corp. official admitted in Texas federal court on Monday to accepting and laundering millions of dollars in bribes in return for his assistance in securing business contracts with the company. Jose Luis De Jongh Atencio copped to one count of money laundering conspiracy and agreed to forfeit $3 million in cash and real estate, the government said. Nine other money laundering and Travel Act charges will be dropped in exchange for his full cooperation with the U.S. Department of Justice's sprawling investigation into bribery at Citgo's parent company, the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela SA, according to the...

