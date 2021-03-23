Half Of UK Renters Have No Home Insurance, Study Finds

Law360, London (March 23, 2021, 2:01 PM GMT) -- Approximately half of Britain's privately rented households have no home insurance policy, the country's largest building society has said, amid concerns that many people are unaware that their landlord requires cover and are placing their tenancy at risk. According to a study published on Monday by Nationwide Building Society, the contents of an average property are worth just over £25,000 ($34,500), but 22% of households across the country do not have home insurance. Just over a quarter — 26% — do not know whether they have cover, making a total of 48% of renters, or 2.13 million households. Little more than half, 52%,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS