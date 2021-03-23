EU Insurers Urge Caution On Extending Cybersecurity Rules

Law360, London (March 23, 2021, 1:42 PM GMT) -- European Union insurers said on Tuesday that the bloc's review of its cybersecurity rules should not extend additional regulations to the sector, saying it would be burdensome, costly and lacking in legal certainty. Insurance Europe, a trade body representing the sector, said that the EU's plan to expand the Directive on Security of Network and Information Systems, the bloc's cybersecurity regulatory regime, could create a "fragmented" legal landscape for insurers. Insurers urged the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, to ensure that its plans to beef up the directive do not place a disproportionately large burden on the sector. "The directive's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS