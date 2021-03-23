HSBC Tries To Shake £118M Stanford Bank Ponzi Scheme Suit

Law360, London (March 23, 2021, 3:36 PM GMT) -- HSBC pushed on Tuesday to overturn findings that it could have breached its duty of care in a £118 million ($163 million) lawsuit over a massive Ponzi scheme at Stanford International, arguing that the failed offshore bank suffered ho harm. The British lender has told the Court of Appeal that it does not owe a duty of care to Stanford International Bank for missing warnings about a Ponzi scheme. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) The British lender told judges at the Court of Appeal in London that it does not owe a duty of care to Stanford International Bank Ltd. for missing warning...

