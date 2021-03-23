Ex-Bell Pottinger Members Can't Escape Disqualification Fight

Law360, London (March 23, 2021, 8:13 PM GMT) -- Two former members of collapsed PR agency Bell Pottinger LLP will have to face disqualification proceedings brought by the U.K. government after a London judge ruled Tuesday that legislation doesn't exempt them from potential enforcement action. The High Court has dismissed an application from Victoria Geoghegan and Nicholas Lambert to have the government's efforts to bar them from holding a management position in a partnership firm struck out. The allegations relate to their involvement in a controversial South African marketing campaign that led to Bell Pottinger's downfall in 2017. Geoghegan and Lambert had argued that the Insolvency Service can't pursue them through...

