3 Firms Guide 3D Printing Biz VELO3D's $1.6B Go-Public Deal

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Additive manufacturing business VELO3D said Tuesday it's going public through a merger with blank-check company JAWS Spitfire in a deal that valued the combined entity at $1.6 billion and was guided by Fenwick, Kirkland and Skadden. Campbell, California-based VELO3D Inc. said its tie-up with JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corp. provides a cash boost of $500 million, which includes $345 million from the blank-check business and a $155 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE, component. Proceeds from the merger will be used to continue investing in VELO3D's business, which includes the software and hardware supporting 3D printing, it said. "With JAWS Spitfire's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS