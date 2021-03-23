Panel Lets Co. Sue For Defamation Over Wage Theft Posts

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota appeals court has declined to hold that a real estate management company's defamation suit over a union's alleged postings about wage theft is preempted by federal labor law, finding the union failed to show the conduct was either protected or prohibited. In an opinion Monday, a three-judge panel affirmed a lower court's refusal to grant Service Employees International Union Local 26 and SEIU MN State Council judgment on the pleadings in Madison Equities Inc.'s suit claiming defamation and tortious interference with business relations. "As the district court noted, a more fully developed record might support a different conclusion. This opinion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS