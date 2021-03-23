Brilliant's Ch. 7 Doesn't Need 'Fancy' Bid Process, Judge Says

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Tuesday told the Chapter 7 trustee for electrical retailer Brilliant Energy that he could skip "fancy" bidding procedures if he sees a chance to cash in on the value of the company's customer contracts before they slip away. At a brief virtual status conference, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones said that Brilliant's asset base appears "fragile" and that the trustee should waste no time if a viable offer appears for the contracts. "Don't think you have to run through some fancy bid procedure to make me happy," the judge said. Houston-based Brilliant filed for Chapter 7...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS