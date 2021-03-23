Sens. Asks USPTO To Review Patent Eligibility Last

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., have urged the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to create a pilot program that would have patent examiners modify their review of patent applications to reduce the number of "unnecessary and inefficient" rejections based on eligibility. Published Monday, the letter proposes a "sequenced approach to patent examination" where examiners would first look at whether an application was anticipated or obvious due to prior art, or whether it lacked enablement, which means that the specification fails to teach an ordinarily skilled person how to make the claimed invention without "undue experimentation." This would "avoid...

