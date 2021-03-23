Food, Booze Delivery Co. GoPuff Lands $9B Valuation

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Home goods, alcohol and grocery delivery service goPuff said Tuesday it more than doubled its valuation in less than six months to $8.9 billion through a funding round whose proceeds will be used to help the business continue to grow by adding more locations, products and employees. The $1.15 billion financing for Philadelphia-based goPuff follows its $380 million funding round back in October when it was valued at $3.9 billion. The round Tuesday includes investors such as Paul Weiss-led D1 Capital Partners, Luxor Capital and SoftBank Vision Fund 1, according to the joint statement. "We are grateful for the confidence of...

