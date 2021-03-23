Minn. County Botched Retirement Plan Matches, Suit Says

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota deputy sheriff has lodged a proposed class action against the state's public employee retirement plan, saying the county she worked for bungled its matching contribution obligations by paying the benefit as taxable wages instead of pre-tax retirement funds. Ramsey County Deputy Sheriff Allison Schaber says the county and state had shirked their duties to participants in the Minnesota Deferred Compensation Plan, according to a Minnesota state court complaint announced by Schaber's attorneys Monday. As part of the plan, which functions much like private-sector 401(k)s, the county had agreed to match a certain portion of workers' pre-tax contributions to their...

