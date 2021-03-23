D1 Capital Leads Brazil Real Estate Co. To $2.2B Valuation

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 1:29 PM EDT) -- Loft, a Brazilian digital real estate platform, said Tuesday that it had reached a $2.2 billion valuation in a Series D round led by D1 Capital Partners with guidance from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and Pinheiro Neto Advogados. Founded in 2018 in São Paulo, Loft's stated mission is to bring Latin America's real estate transactions online and increase transparency in the industry. The company currently has about 13,000 property listings in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, according to a press release, and partners with tens of thousands of brokers. The $4.25...

