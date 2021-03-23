Debevoise, Sidley Lead $1 Billion Acquisition Of Ohio National

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- New York-based Constellation Insurance Holdings plans to acquire insurance company Ohio National Mutual Holdings of Cincinnati in a $1 billion deal guided by Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Sidley Austin LLP, the companies announced Tuesday. Ohio National Mutual Holdings Inc. and its subsidiary Ohio National Financial Services Inc. are looking to undergo a demutualization process, through which life insurance companies restructure into publicly traded companies owned by shareholders, as part of the deal. Constellation Insurance Holdings Inc. is backed by major Canadian pension funds and focuses on acquiring insurance companies. It would pay $500 million to Ohio National members to extinguish...

