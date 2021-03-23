4Front CEO Escapes Ex-Partner's Suit Over Pot Profits

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The chief executive officer of cannabis company 4Front Ventures has escaped a contract dispute filed by a former business partner seeking profits from a previous pot business after a Washington federal judge said he couldn't order payments without violating state law. In an order Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Richard A. Jones tossed the complaint against Leo Gontmakher, saying he could not award profits from Northwest Cannabis Solutions to alleged onetime partner Evan James Polk because his involvement in the venture was illegal. Anyone sharing in the profits of a Washington licensed cannabis business has to be vetted as a "person...

