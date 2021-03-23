Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

4Front CEO Escapes Ex-Partner's Suit Over Pot Profits

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The chief executive officer of cannabis company 4Front Ventures has escaped a contract dispute filed by a former business partner seeking profits from a previous pot business after a Washington federal judge said he couldn't order payments without violating state law.

In an order Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Richard A. Jones tossed the complaint against Leo Gontmakher, saying he could not award profits from Northwest Cannabis Solutions to alleged onetime partner Evan James Polk because his involvement in the venture was illegal.

Anyone sharing in the profits of a Washington licensed cannabis business has to be vetted as a "person...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!