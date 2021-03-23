Ga. Legislators OK Limiting Agency Deference In Tax Cases

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Georgia judges could decide all questions of law in court without having to defer to the interpretations or determinations of the state's tax agency under a bill passed by the state legislature. Georgia legislators did not support a bill last year that would have limited judges' deference to the state tax agency, but now such a bill awaits only the governor's signature. (iStock) S.B. 185 passed the House by a 162-4 vote Monday, with 14 excused or not voting. The bill would free tax tribunal judges and other court judges deciding tax matters from the so-called Chevron deference standard. Under Chevron,...

