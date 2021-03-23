Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Court OKs $3.7M Atty Fees In Insurance Co. Investor Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday signed off on a nearly $4 million award for attorneys who helped negotiate an $11 million settlement for Health Insurance Innovations Inc. investors who claim the company led a "bait-and-switch scam" that caused its stock to plunge.

U.S. District Judge William F. Jung called the $3.67 million attorney fee award "fair and reasonable," considering the more than 9,000 hours the class counsel at Saxena White PA and Abraham Fruchter & Twersky LLP devoted to the case.

The judge also signed off on $377,837 in reimbursement of litigation expenses.

HIIQ, now known as Benefytt Technologies Inc.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!