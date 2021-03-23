Fla. Court OKs $3.7M Atty Fees In Insurance Co. Investor Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday signed off on a nearly $4 million award for attorneys who helped negotiate an $11 million settlement for Health Insurance Innovations Inc. investors who claim the company led a "bait-and-switch scam" that caused its stock to plunge. U.S. District Judge William F. Jung called the $3.67 million attorney fee award "fair and reasonable," considering the more than 9,000 hours the class counsel at Saxena White PA and Abraham Fruchter & Twersky LLP devoted to the case. The judge also signed off on $377,837 in reimbursement of litigation expenses. HIIQ, now known as Benefytt Technologies Inc.,...

