6th Circ. Revives ERISA Suit Against Detroit Edison Co.

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit breathed new life Tuesday into a proposed ERISA class action claiming Detroit Edison Co. used misleading promises to coax workers into leaving a traditional pension plan for a more volatile savings vehicle, reviving a retiree's claim that the company didn't adequately explain the new plan's risks. The decision gives Leslie Nolan another chance to argue that her former employer, which goes by the acronym DTE, violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act's Section 102 by failing to describe its new cash balance pension plan to workers in an "accurate, comprehensive" manner using "clear language." "Nolan stated a plausible...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS