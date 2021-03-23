Denmark Can't Bring £1.5B Tax Fraud Suit In UK, Trader Says

Law360, London (March 23, 2021, 6:30 PM GMT) -- Denmark's £1.5 billion ($2.1 billion) dividend tax fraud case against British hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah and others should be dismissed because the claim is being brought by a foreign tax agency, his lawyers said at a London trial on Tuesday. England's High Court doesn't have jurisdiction to hear the case, which alleges Denmark's tax department was cheated out of reimbursed taxes paid to foreign investors falsely claiming to own shares in Danish companies, Shah's lawyer Nigel Jones QC argued on the second day of the preliminary issues trial. The four-day trial will determine whether the claims are inadmissible under what's...

