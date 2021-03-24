Ariz. Hospital Escapes Post-Surgery Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 1:06 PM EDT) -- The Arizona Court of Appeals has freed Scottsdale Healthcare Hospitals from a suit alleging its nurses caused a patient's death by failing to call a rapid response team for his symptoms, saying the trial court was right in finding there was no evidence that doing so would have saved the man's life. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the court affirmed the summary judgment against Barbara Koskovich, who had sued in 2017 following the 2015 death of her husband, Donald Koskovich. According to court records, Donald Koskovich was admitted to the hospital for hernia repair surgery in September 2015, and was kept...

