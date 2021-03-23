NCA Closes HBOS Probe Over £245M Fraud Scandal

Law360, London (March 23, 2021, 8:22 PM GMT) -- The National Crime Agency said Tuesday that it won't pursue a criminal investigation into a scandal-hit Lloyds Banking Group unit at the heart of a £245 million ($337 million) loan scam that saw the lender create a compensation scheme for defrauded victims. The agency said it had completed its review of fraud allegations against a former HBOS unit and concluded that there was no evidence to support a full investigation. Prosecutors have been looking into allegations against former employees of HBOS Impaired Assets Division in the London and South-East Region since 2018. The review was triggered after former managers and financiers were jailed...

