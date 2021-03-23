Cop Slow To Aid Partner Has No Race Bias Suit, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday declined to revive a Black former Chicago police officer's race bias suit, saying the city was justified in firing him after he left an inexperienced colleague unaided during a potentially dangerous situation. A three-judge panel upheld a summary judgment ruling for Chicago in Vincent Foggey's Title VII case, saying the longtime police officer hadn't shown that white colleagues with similar failings faced less discipline. "When Chicago police officer Vincent Foggey received a call for help from his rookie partner, he was slow to respond and effectively watched his partner struggle to arrest someone on the ground," the...

