NY Top Court's 1st Openly LGBT Judge Retires

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Judge Paul G. Feinman, the first openly gay judge to serve on the highest court in New York State, has retired effective Tuesday after four years in the position because of health problems, the court has confirmed. A longtime advocate for LGBTQ people in the judiciary, Judge Feinman was confirmed in 2017 to the New York State Court of Appeals. "Judge Feinman is an exceptional judge and a magnificent human being who has made an extraordinary contribution to this institution during his tenure," Court of Appeals Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said in a statement. "He will be greatly missed." First elected to the bench in...

