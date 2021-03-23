Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Exxon Mobil Can't Move DC Deceptive Marketing Claims

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil's fight to defend itself against allegations that it deceived an increasingly climate conscious public through advertising that overstates the company's clean energy investments must play out in local court, a federal judge says.

U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly on Monday rejected the oil company's claims that the case belongs in federal court, after determining the company fell short in its argument that the costs associated with an injunction would be high enough to trigger federal jurisdiction. He also rejected an effort by the company to trigger federal jurisdiction in the case under the Class Action Fairness Act, saying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!