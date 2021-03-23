Exxon Mobil Can't Move DC Deceptive Marketing Claims

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil's fight to defend itself against allegations that it deceived an increasingly climate conscious public through advertising that overstates the company's clean energy investments must play out in local court, a federal judge says. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly on Monday rejected the oil company's claims that the case belongs in federal court, after determining the company fell short in its argument that the costs associated with an injunction would be high enough to trigger federal jurisdiction. He also rejected an effort by the company to trigger federal jurisdiction in the case under the Class Action Fairness Act, saying...

