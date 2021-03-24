NLRB Official Says Teamsters Can't Have 2-Driver Unit

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Teamsters local's proposed bargaining unit of two drivers for a transportation company must include six additional drivers who work out of a different location in Kentucky, a National Labor Relations Board official has ruled, saying the workers share many common qualities. In a decision issued Tuesday, NLRB Cincinnati office regional director Matthew Denholm said the two 10 Roads Express drivers who haul cargo from a U.S. Postal Service facility in Lexington, Kentucky, have too many job conditions in common with six others who begin their days at a hotel three miles away to warrant their own bargaining unit. "I find...

