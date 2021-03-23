UPS Can't Escape Deaf Worker's Suit Over Driving Job

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A UPS package handler is clear to move ahead with his lawsuit alleging he was mistreated at work and denied a full-time driving position because he's deaf, as a Wisconsin federal judge found Tuesday that the worker doesn't need to take his dispute through his union's grievance process first. In a 48-page decision, U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper shot down UPS' argument that Quinton Murphy first needs to move his grievance through the union that represents him. Murphy claims the company ran afoul of the Americans with Disabilities Act when it denied him support from interpreters at work and passed him...

