4th Circ. Rules Hospital Has Antitrust Immunity Of Local Gov't

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina hospital system functions as an arm of local government and for that reason can't face antitrust liability for allegedly preventing insurers from steering patients to lower-cost providers, the Fourth Circuit has ruled. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, which does business as Atrium Health, defeated a proposed class action two years ago from a group of litigants claiming to be overbilled for hospital visits. A federal judge in the Tar Heel State said the claims were barred by the Local Government Antitrust Act of 1984 because Atrium counts as a government unit. The district ruling followed a deal Atrium cut with...

