Aviva Hit With Misselling Claim Over Hidden Loan Break Costs

Law360, London (March 26, 2021, 2:39 PM GMT) -- Two doctors are suing Aviva in London, claiming they were wrongly sold a fixed-rate business loan in 2008 that contained a secretly hidden swap when financing their medical practice, which they say saddled them with high fees. According to the High Court claim that has just been made public, the partners at a general practice surgery in Yorkshire, northern England, say they were misled about break fees for a £465,000 ($640,000) loan provided by an investment unit of Aviva that specialized in finance for GPs. The claim, filed by Drs. Nicolas Fielden and Dona Sixsmith, alleges that Aviva Public Private Finance Ltd....

