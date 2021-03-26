Experian Adds AIG, Lloyd's Insurers To $18M Legal Fees Suit

Law360, London (March 26, 2021, 6:15 PM GMT) -- Experian has pulled seven underwriters into a High Court spat to recoup more than $18 million from insurers in legal fees that the credit reporting company forked out while defending itself against mass lawsuits from consumers who said they were harmed by inaccurate scores. AIG and various Lloyd's of London syndicates were added as defendants to the case, according to a March 19 High Court order. Experian PLC sued Zurich Insurance PLC and a SCOR SE subsidiary, General Security Indemnity Co. of Arizona, in October to pay out on part of a $20 million excess policy. The additional defendants were added...

