CBP's Jones Act Ruling Provides Certainty For Offshore Wind

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The offshore energy industry is critically important to the U.S. national interest, from both an economic and a national security standpoint. Historically, the exploration and production of offshore energy resources focused on oil and gas activities. In recent years, however, technological advancement, financial incentives and policy concerns have driven a global expansion in the development of renewable energy. In particular, wind energy is one of the fastest-growing commercial energy sources in the world. While Europe has been engaged in offshore wind development projects for several decades, the offshore wind energy industry is relatively new to the U.S. Thus, while the legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS