3rd Circ. Won't Revisit Challenge To WaMu Ch. 11 Deal

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday declined to rehear a former Washington Mutual Inc. shareholder's challenge to a $72 million settlement of securities underwriters' claims in the bank's Chapter 11 case, with a majority of the circuit's judges voting against a rehearing. The circuit court said in a brief order that it would not convene an en banc rehearing of former WaMu preferred shareholder Alice Griffin's challenge to a bankruptcy court ruling approving the settlement after her motion did not receive enough support from the members of the Third Circuit. The panel that originally heard her appeal did agree to reissue its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS