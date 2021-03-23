Racetrack Must Arbitrate Union Dispute Over Hiring Practices

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal court on Tuesday granted Laborers' International Union of North America's bid to force Churchill Downs Racetrack to arbitrate a grievance over its hiring practices, saying the Louisville horse racing facility failed to make the case that the union waived its right to arbitration. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings granted Laborers Local 576's motion for summary judgment, saying the racetrack must arbitrate a grievance filed by the union in response to the company's alleged decision to employ part-time workers from a temporary staffing agency after the beginning of the fall racing season. While the racetrack had argued in...

