Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Racetrack Must Arbitrate Union Dispute Over Hiring Practices

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal court on Tuesday granted Laborers' International Union of North America's bid to force Churchill Downs Racetrack to arbitrate a grievance over its hiring practices, saying the Louisville horse racing facility failed to make the case that the union waived its right to arbitration.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings granted Laborers Local 576's motion for summary judgment, saying the racetrack must arbitrate a grievance filed by the union in response to the company's alleged decision to employ part-time workers from a temporary staffing agency after the beginning of the fall racing season.

While the racetrack had argued in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!