Albion Sues Heritage Oil Over $6.4M Unpaid Debt

Law360, London (March 24, 2021, 6:50 PM GMT) -- U.K.-based energy company Albion Resource is suing Energy Investments, a company belonging to a former Qatari prime minister, for just over $6.4 million in unpaid debts over a 2015 loan, the latest dispute between the two former investment partners. Albion Resources Ltd. asked the High Court in its March 3 claim just made public to order Heritage Oil Ltd. and its parent company Energy Investments Global to pay its debt under a 2015 agreement for a total of $9.2 million. Energy Investments has paid off $7.7 million of the loan and the remaining debt plus interest accrued over the past six...

