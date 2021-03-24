ITC Clears The Way For Steep Duties On Chinese Twist Ties

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission found that Chinese twist ties sold at below fair prices are harming domestic manufacturers, clearing the way for triple-digit duties against the imports. The ITC's final 3-2 vote comes a month after the U.S. Department of Commerce determined that Chinese twist ties are being illegally subsidized and sold in the U.S. at unfair prices. To rectify the injury, Commerce readied 62.42% anti-dumping duties and 111.96% countervailing tariffs against Chinese manufacturers. "As a result of the commission's affirmative determinations, Commerce will issue anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on imports of this product from China," the ITC said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS