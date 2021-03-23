Democrats Move To Nix Trump-Era EEOC Conciliation Rule

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Democratic leaders of the House and Senate labor committees moved Tuesday to roll back a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission rule aimed at resolving more workplace bias claims before employers get hauled into court that was finalized in the waning days of the Trump administration. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee, and Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., leader of the House Committee on Education and Labor unveiled resolutions under the Congressional Review Act to rescind the EEOC's rule revising its pre-suit conciliation process. The rule was finalized Jan. 14 after the EEOC's Republican majority,...

