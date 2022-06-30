High Court Rejects American Axle's Patent Eligibility Bid

By Dani Kass (June 30, 2022, 11:20 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday turned away one of the most closely watched patent eligibility petitions to date, dashing the hopes of those who want the justices to provide more clarity on the subject. American Axle's case had divided the Federal Circuit 6-6 and led to more than 100 pages of opinions from the judges, making attorneys optimistic that the justices would use it to clarify their 2014 Alice ruling. The justices had expressed some interest in the case, asking the government in May 2021 to weigh in as they considered whether to take it up, but they turned the case...

