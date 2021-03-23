NYU Prof Says Arbitration Reform Focuses On Wrong 'Beast'

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Efforts to reform investor-state arbitration focus too much on "plugging rule of law holes" and not enough on the larger issue of whether the investment treaty regime is accomplishing its goal of increasing foreign investment, argued New York University School of Law's José E. Alvarez in a Tuesday lecture. Speaking during the 18th Institute for Transnational Arbitration–American Society of International Law Conference, the Herbert and Rose Rubin Professor of International Law at NYU said that the ongoing efforts at institutions like the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law, or UNCITRAL, are focused too much on the "smaller [investor-state dispute settlement, or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS