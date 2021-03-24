Quinn Emanuel Exec Terrorized Hispanic Worker, Suit Says

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 3:19 PM EDT) -- An "untouchable" manager at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP targeted a Hispanic tech employee with an ethnic slur and other abuse that eventually drove the worker into the hospital, according to a suit in New York federal court. In a Tuesday complaint targeting Quinn Emanuel, its presiding partner Peter Calamari and Chief Information Officer David Eskanos, former regional information technology director Nicholas Mondelo said he was undermined for years and fired the same day he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Eskanos was Mondelo's supervisor, and Calamari was the managing partner of the firm's New York office while Mondelo worked there,...

