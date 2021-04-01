Buchalter Adds Tax, Estate Planning Pro From Foster Garvey

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Buchalter PC has added a former principal from Foster Garvey PC who will help expand the firm's growing tax and estate planning practice group from its Portland, Oregon, office. William J. Keeler Jr. brings more than 40 years of experience representing clients in various trust and estate disputes, Buchalter said in a statement. He started March 8. Keeler is recognized as a certified specialist in estate planning, trust and probate law by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization. His practice encompasses all matters involving estates, trusts and conservatorships. Keeler has served as an expert witness in trust, estate...

