FCC's Carr Foresees Compromise On Spectrum, Net Neutrality

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's foremost Republican remains optimistic about the agency's ability to find common ground and continue plowing a path forward when the power balance shifts to the left later this year, even on issues like net neutrality. During an hourlong virtual "fireside chat" Tuesday hosted by the Free State Foundation, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said the agency has been able to get things done just fine this year with the 2-2 split created by former Chairman Ajit Pai's resignation. He even said he thinks there's room for compromise on net neutrality, specifically creating "some basic rules of the road"...

