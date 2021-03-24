Carter's Legal Affairs Manager Claims Age, Sex Bias

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The parent company of Carter's and OshKosh B'Gosh children's clothing failed to promote its manager of legal and corporate affairs because of her age and gender, the employee contends in a newly filed lawsuit in Georgia federal court. The William Carter Co. has increasingly given more responsibilities to Nancy Goodwin since assigning her to the position in 2010, but has failed to either change her job classification or to commensurately increase her pay, according to the complaint lodged Monday in the Northern District of Georgia. Various Carter's officials have made references to the age of company employees over the years, Goodwin...

