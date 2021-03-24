CMA Takes Norton To Court For Withholding Info In Probe

Law360, London (March 24, 2021, 2:06 PM GMT) -- Britain's competition watchdog is taking antivirus software company Norton to court to force it to hand over information for an investigation into automatic renewal of contracts, a first for the enforcer. The Competition and Markets Authority said on Tuesday that Norton's refusal to provide data on auto-renewal and pricing for customers is delaying its three-year-old investigation into the antivirus sector. The watchdog has applied to the High Court for an order requiring Norton to provide the missing information. It is the first time the CMA has taken a company to court for refusing to comply with legal obligations in a consumer protection case....

