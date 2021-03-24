Law Firm Fights To Hold Rival To Noncompete In VW Suit

Law360, London (March 24, 2021, 7:23 PM GMT) -- An English law firm specializing in consumer group actions urged the U.K.'s top court on Wednesday to enforce a nondisclosure agreement it signed with a rival firm while bringing claims against Volkswagen AG over emissions. Two law firms are at the U.K. Supreme Court over a nondisclosure agreement related to a suit over the Volkswagen emissions scandal. (AP) Richard Coleman QC of Fountain Court Chambers, counsel for Your Lawyers Ltd., told the U.K. Supreme Court that Harcus Sinclair LLP freely agreed to the trade constraints that appeared in the NDA, including a noncompete clause, and that the lower court was wrong...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS