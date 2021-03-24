Lego Rebuilds Toy Brick IP With EU Court Win

Law360, London (March 24, 2021, 5:37 PM GMT) -- A European court ruled in favor of Lego on Wednesday in its fight to secure design rights for its plastic stackable bricks, dismantling a decision by the bloc's intellectual property office that invalidated the toy giant's registration for one of the iconic blocks. The General Court threw out a 2019 decision by the European Union Intellectual Property Office that found for a German toy and hardware maker, Delta Sport Handelskontor. The agency had concluded that Lego could not register the design because the appearance of the bricks is related to the technical functions that allow them to be built up and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS