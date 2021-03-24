Chipmaker Micron Fights To Ax Price-Fixing Claims On Appeal

Law360, London (March 24, 2021, 6:24 PM GMT) -- A lawyer for chipmaker Micron urged a London appeals court on Wednesday to dismiss claims by a shuttered computer company over a cartel to hike prices, saying the lawsuit was filed too late. Daniel Jowell QC asked the Court of Appeal to knock out claims by OT Computers Ltd. seeking damages against Micron Europe Ltd. for its role in a global scheme to hike prices for computer memory chips. Jowell argued that a High Court judge erred in 2020 by finding OTC's deadline to sue could be extended because it was out of business months before news broke about the cartel...

