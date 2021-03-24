Pot Trade Group Can Enter Maine Cannabis License Dispute

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Maine-based marijuana trade group got the green light to intervene in a cannabis company's suit against the state over a residency requirement for medical cannabis licensees. In an order filed Tuesday in Maine federal court, U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen ruled that the United Cannabis Patients and Caregivers of Maine could enter a suit filed against the state in December by Wellness Connection of Maine and High Street Capital Partners LLC that alleges a state residency requirement for medical marijuana dispensaries violates the dormant commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution, which generally prevents states from discriminating against residents of other...

