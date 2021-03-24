SEC Rule Targets Chinese Firms After Luckin Coffee Scandal

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A pending rule issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday will require new disclosures that could lead to the delisting of Chinese firms evading U.S. accounting oversight, an issue brought into clear view recently through the Luckin Coffee scandal. Established under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, or HFCAA, the rule targets U.S. exchange-listed firms that the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is unable to fully inspect due to a "position taken" by foreign authorities, the SEC said. These "commission-identified issuers" will be required to report annually that they are not owned or controlled by a governmental entity...

