Facebook Can't Shield All App Data From Mass. AG Probe

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 10:53 AM EDT) -- Facebook Inc. will have to give the Massachusetts attorney general at least some records relating to apps on its platform that may have compromised user data, the state's top court ruled Wednesday, despite the company's argument that attorney-client privilege and the attorney work doctrine should shield the information. The Supreme Judicial Court explained in a 52-page opinion that most of the requests made by Attorney General Maura Healey as part of an investigation stemming from the Cambridge Analytica scandal are tailored narrowly enough to avoid violating attorney-client privilege. The top court also held that the work product derived from an app...

