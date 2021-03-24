Saint-Gobain Wants Direct Settlements In Vt. PFOA Case

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp. wants to make a direct settlement offer to resolve claims from a class of Vermont property owners whose water was contaminated by chemical perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, according to court records. An order from Vermont U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford on March 18 made public that the company plans to offer affected property owners in North Bennington and Bennington, Vermont, $4,000 for each property and $10,000 for "properties on private wells ... that tested above state limits for PFOA contamination." The order also says the parties have reached a settlement in principle to pay for medical...

