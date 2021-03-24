11th Circ. Hints Damages Wrongly Cut In Electronics Sale Suit

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit judge suggested Wednesday that a Florida trial court wrongly barred an electronics sales company from seeking tens of millions in liquidated damages and lost profits against a Chinese manufacturer, saying lesser penalties should have been considered. Eleventh Circuit Chief Judge William H. Pryor Jr. said it seemed the lower court misread rules on liquidated damages and lost profits by automatically excluding the entirety of those claimed by Florida business Circuitronix LLC without first considering a less harsh alternative. Circuitronix won $1 million in compensatory damages at a 2019 jury trial against Shenzen Kinwong Electronic Co. Ltd. and its...

